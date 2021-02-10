Chieftains split weekend slate, snap losing streak

Bellevue East’s girls varsity basketball team got the monkey off their back this past weekend after losing Feb. 5 to Papillion-La Vista South and beating Omaha Westside on Feb. 6.

Entering Friday night on a three-game skid, Bellevue East found themselves down 12 points to the Titans with only three minutes remaining in the first. Thankfully the Chieftains are known for letting it fly, hitting a couple three balls to get back in striking distance, down 11-20 after the first. East fought hard in the second to go into halftime only down 20-25.

Despite their efforts, the Chieftains would never pull it closer than a five-point deficit and PLVS would go on to pull out a 58-46 victory. Mya Skoff, who entered the week ranked seventh on the girls varsity Class A scoring list with 15.9 points a game, had 14 points during the contest with one rebound and one assist. Baylee Egan, who ranks second on the Girls Varsity Class A rebounds list with 10.4 a game, had 12 points, eight boards and two assists. Riley Jensen chipped in eight points, five boards and one assist as well.

Saturday night featured a must-win game for the Chieftains as the postseason approaches and that’s exactly what they did. East was clicking right out of the gates and had big leads after both the first and second quarter. Behind Egan’s game-high 18 points, 14 boards and two assists, Bellevue East was able to capture a 64-42 win on the road and snap a four-game skid. Skoff also dropped 15 on the night and added three rebounds and four assists while Jensen had 12, seven and one.

