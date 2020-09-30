Chili Cook Off canceled

The Bellevue Police Department announced Sept. 24 that its annual Holiday Heroes Chili Cook Off has been canceled.

The news was shared on BPD’s Facebook page with the following statement:

“We feel we cannot safely host this event and maintain a level of safety that makes us, or you, comfortable.

This year has brought many changes and challenges to the entire world.

The economic impact to business’s and families has been tremendous and we do not want to add to that burden by asking the community to support this event.

Thanks to the past generosity of the amazing community we serve, we WILL be able to host the shopping event for the children in Bellevue. It will look different but will still go on.

We look forward to 2021 and hosting an even bigger, better event.”

The event serves as a fundraiser for the department’s annual holiday event: Shop With a Cop.

Organizers are exploring other options to fund the program.

