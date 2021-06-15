City of Bellevue pools open for the summer

The summer season is here and with it comes the ever-rising temperatures. Bellevue residents have several options to cool down this summer.

The City of Bellevue opened three of its municipal pools on June 1.

Cascio Pool, Dowding Pool and Gilbert Pool all opened June 1 with regular hours, while Sun Valley Pool will remain closed for repairs for the foreseeable future.

The pools will remain open through the second week of August with the following weekly schedule:

Monday through Saturday: Noon to 6:45 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 5:45 p.m.

Daily swim fees for all pools are $3 for youth and $5 for adults, 19 years of age and older.

Pool passes may be purchased at the Recreation Department at the Reed Center, 1200 Lord Blvd., starting at $40 for a youth pass and $125 for a family pass.

The city’s two splash pads at Banner Park (50th & Virginia streets) and Everett Park (adjacent to Betz Road) are now open to the public.

Both splash pads are free to the public and open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Push the marked button to start the water features during these hours.

