Clary looks forward to leading the Bellevue Police Department

He said he is looking forward to getting to know the BPD personnel on a personal level.

“My goal is pretty simple, to get to know the community and basically all of the stakeholders,” Clary said. “So internally within the police department, get to know the people what their goals and ambitions are so that I can help them attain their goals.”

He said helping members of the department become better, will in turn enable them to better serve the Bellevue community.

“I believe in transparency of government, I want people to know who I am, I also want to know who they are,” Clary said.

“We serve the community and without understanding what their wants and needs are, we can’t really forge ahead in the right direction,” Clary said.

He said he wants to engage the Bellevue community in conversation and provide them opportunities to give him and the rest of BPD feedback.

“It seems to me, the more transparent you are, the more open to conversation you are, the less likely you are to have blow ups,” Clary said, “Because you’re already having conversations with people, they know that they can come to you during good times and that they know that they can strike up a conversation with you because they trust you to listen.”