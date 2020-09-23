Clary looks forward to leading the Bellevue Police Department

Kenneth Clary is the new chief of the Bellevue Police Department, and his official first day at the helm was Sept. 2.
Clary has 25 years of experience with the Iowa State Patrol, where he served in various leadership positions, and his most recent assignment as an area commander.
He received his master’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University and current a doctoral candidate in criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“I was called to Bellevue because it’s the right size community,” Clary said. “Everything I gathered about the department, they had great personnel that were very well trained.”
Clary said Bellevue is a place where he can make an impact on a community he can call his own.
Back in Iowa, as part of the Iowa State Patrol, Clary did not operate under original jurisdiction.
Clary said although he was impacting a lot of citizens in a large area, none of them were really his own due to other agencies having that original jurisdiction.
“My calling was to become a member of a community where I could serve on a daily basis that I could call my own, I could help make positive changes in that community and see those changes come to fruition and make a positive impact on a day to day basis,” Clary said.
He said he is looking forward to getting to know the BPD personnel on a personal level.
“My goal is pretty simple, to get to know the community and basically all of the stakeholders,” Clary said. “So internally within the police department, get to know the people what their goals and ambitions are so that I can help them attain their goals.”
He said helping members of the department become better, will in turn enable them to better serve the Bellevue community.
“I believe in transparency of government, I want people to know who I am, I also want to know who they are,” Clary said.
“We serve the community and without understanding what their wants and needs are, we can’t really forge ahead in the right direction,” Clary said.
He said he wants to engage the Bellevue community in conversation and provide them opportunities to give him and the rest of BPD feedback.
“It seems to me, the more transparent you are, the more open to conversation you are, the less likely you are to have blow ups,” Clary said, “Because you’re already having conversations with people, they know that they can come to you during good times and that they know that they can strike up a conversation with you because they trust you to listen.”
He said he would engage in conversations with the community even if times were not how they are today.
Another area where Clary is looking to improve is the diversity of the BPD.
“I believe it’s important for police to represent the communities that they serve, a well-represented police force is diverse in thought and action, and it just makes for a better department,” Clary said.
Clary recently published an article in a recent National Institute of Justice publication that stresses the importance of hiring and retaining women in law enforcement.
“There’s truly a belief that women would serve in policing if the message were created in the right way or if they saw role models where they could then place themselves mentally in that position,” Clary said.
He said as a middle-aged white male he may not be the best person to craft a message to recruit women to the force.
“The better person to craft that message that would resound with them would be another young female and providing them the information that they would feel would be relevant to calling them to service,” Clary said.
He said as far as recruiting goes BPD needs to put its best foot forward and try to craft a message that calls a wide variety of applicants to the table so that department can be more representative of the public they serve.
Clary said he is looking forward to becoming a fully enraged citizen of Bellevue and will look for opportunities to give back to the community.
Clary has served his community as a Special Olympics Torch Run Volunteer for several years.
He currently serves as the board chair for the Food Bank of Iowa. Clary has been awarded the Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Award on two occasions for his philanthropic efforts (2014 and 2016).
