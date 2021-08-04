Cornerstone Christian School to have largest enrollment to date

Cornerstone Christian School at one point only had 86 students spread through kindergarten and eighth grade.

Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone’s superintendent, said this year Cornerstone will have 490 students spread over pre-kindergarten through 12th grades, its largest set of students in its history.

"We've grown for 15 years in a row, which is incredible for a Christian school in the Midwest and I think it's because families are very purposely choosing a discipleship Christian school," Schrag said.

She said Christian discipleship impacts everything at the school such as curriculum, athletics and the hiring of staff.

Cornerstone finished renovations to its campus on July 30. The school is in it third year as a unified campus with all grade levels in one building. Previously, Cornerstone was a split campus, where the high school portion of students were in a separate building.

Schrag said having all the students in one place is part of the appeal of the school to families.

"We can really make very good connections between the grade levels," Schrag said.