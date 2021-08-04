Cornerstone Christian School to have largest enrollment to date

Cornerstone Christian School at one point only had 86 students spread through kindergarten and eighth grade.
Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone’s superintendent, said this year Cornerstone will have 490 students spread over pre-kindergarten through 12th grades, its largest set of students in its history.
"We've grown for 15 years in a row, which is incredible for a Christian school in the Midwest and I think it's because families are very purposely choosing a discipleship Christian school," Schrag said.
She said Christian discipleship impacts everything at the school such as curriculum, athletics and the hiring of staff.
Cornerstone finished renovations to its campus on July 30. The school is in it third year as a unified campus with all grade levels in one building. Previously, Cornerstone was a split campus, where the high school portion of students were in a separate building.
Schrag said having all the students in one place is part of the appeal of the school to families.
"We can really make very good connections between the grade levels," Schrag said.
One example of this is when the second graders visit the pre-K classroom to read to students. Middle school level students will write stories for third and fourth graders to read.
Besides allowing the students to interact at a high level, teachers across grade levels at the school are able to form curriculum together.
"Middle school language arts teachers are talking to high school language arts teachers and so there's a lot of collaboration and that really builds up very strong academics," Schrag said.
She said because of the school's growth, there are 18 to 20 students in each class. In every elementary school classroom there is a paraprofessional to aid teachers.
Schrag said although this year is the largest Cornerstone has ever been, she expects the school to continue its growth trend of the past 15 years.