Cornerstone heads back-to-school

Cornerstone Christian School is aiming to return to normal when it opens for back-to-school.

Cornerstone’s high school students returned Tuesday with middle school and elementary returning Wednesday and Pre-K Thursday.

Teri Lynn Schrag, Cornerstone’s superintendent, said the school, while trying to remain as normal as possible, is putting an emphasis on communication.

“I think we’re like every school in the state,” she said.

“We have lots of communication with the Nebraska Department of Education, we’re up to date with the Center for Disease Control guidelines and the local health departments.”

Schrag said Cornerstone is “blessed” with having a smaller population to monitor each students.

“Some things will look normal for students,” she said.

“We’re recommending masks, and implementing more frequent sanitizing and cleaning routines.”

Though a couple things will remain normal, Schrag said the school won’t hold bigger activities such as all-student assemblies to keep social distancing in place.