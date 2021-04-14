Cornhusker Road to close for repair

Cornhusker Road will close from 132nd Street to 142nd Street for roadwork beginning today.
This closure is part of a two-phase project that began last year.
Cornhusker Road is being both repaired and widened, and a full closure is required to complete pavement patching and storm sewer crossings.
This area of Cornhusker is expected to be closed until early summer.
Use caution and follow posted detour signage.
