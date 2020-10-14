Cougar Classic raises more than $56,000

A record number of 192 golfers took to the course Sept. 21 at the Gross Catholic Annual Cougar Classic Golf Tournament.

More than $56,000 was raised for the school.

The tournament was held at the Eagle Hills Golf Course in Papillion and was chaired by Dorothy and Jim Riha, Scott Riha, Tricia Riha Hughes, Tim Riha, Matt McWilliams, Justin Pogge, Kyle Longenecker and Bart Protzman.

Following the tournament, golfers enjoyed dinner in the pavilion at Eagle Hills catered by Eddie’s Catering, followed by award presentations and raffle drawings.

The tournament winners were a foursome of Gross Catholic Alumni, Matt McWilliams, Class of 2004; Justin Pogge, Class of 2003; Kyle Longenecker, Class of 2004; and Bart Protzman, Class of 2004.

“What a wonderful show of support for Gross Catholic,” said Dr. Dorothy Ostrowski, Gross Catholic president. “A record number of golfers enjoyed a beautiful day together and had so much fun. All of the funds raised help to support our student activities program and we are so grateful.”

Gross Catholic High School is a faith and family-based community committed to developing Christian leaders through academic excellence in the Marianist tradition. Recognized locally for its outstanding education, welcoming atmosphere, competitive sports programs, engaging activities, robust faith, and boundless service work, Gross Catholic has energized the Omaha area for 50 years.

