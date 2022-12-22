Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.

Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Prosecutors agreed to amend the charges to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.

Bellevue police said Zalopany, a senior at Bellevue East High School, was killed while being robbed on West 31st Avenue just east of Offutt Air Force Base.

Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced Faison to 18 to 20 years on the manslaughter charge and 40 to 50 years on the firearm possession charge, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years. The charges are to be served one after the other, said Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Scott Earl.

Under Nebraska law, which cuts most sentences in half, Faison must serve 30½ years before he is eligible for parole and 36½ years before he must be released.

Faison is one of three people charged in the slaying.

Davion D. Snider, 20, of Bellevue is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge and is being held without bail. Carlos Altoro-Colon, 18, is scheduled to be sentenced in February after being found guilty of two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and attempted robbery.

According to Facebook posts and a GoFundMe page put up by Zalopany’s family, the teen was at his mother’s home when the shooting occurred.

“My baby, he is in heaven, my angel,” his mother, Kuuleilani Zalopany, posted on Facebook.

“My beautiful baby boy was robbed, shot and killed in my Bellevue home yesterday while I was at work,” she wrote. “He was 17 smart and amazing young man with the biggest heart. I never felt pain like am feeling right now.”

Bellevue police were called to Zalopany’s home on a report of CPR in progress. Zalopany, who was born in Honolulu, was pronounced dead at the scene.