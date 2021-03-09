County Board seeks to remove treasurer from office

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners voted 5–0 Tuesday to pursue legal action to remove Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office.

The board spent 36 minutes in executive session before unanimously passing the resolution, authorizing its legal counsel to take "whatever legal action is necessary."

Board Chairman Don Kelly asked Zuger to resign from office last week after the board reviewed a draft of the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts’ attestation of the Treasurer’s Office.

The treasurer declined to resign.

“We are deeply concerned about the state auditor's findings, and our primary objective is to ensure Sarpy County is a good steward of the taxpayers’ money,” Kelly said.

In November, the Auditor’s Office released an audit of the Treasurer’s Office that cited concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping. In the audit, the Auditor announced plans to conduct an attestation of the Treasurer’s Office’s financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Neither the audit nor the draft of the attestation found any missing funds. However, the attestation did identify disbursement issues.