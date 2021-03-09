County Board seeks to remove treasurer from office

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners voted 5–0 Tuesday to pursue legal action to remove Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office.
The board spent 36 minutes in executive session before unanimously passing the resolution, authorizing its legal counsel to take "whatever legal action is necessary."
Board Chairman Don Kelly asked Zuger to resign from office last week after the board reviewed a draft of the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts’ attestation of the Treasurer’s Office.
The treasurer declined to resign.
“We are deeply concerned about the state auditor's findings, and our primary objective is to ensure Sarpy County is a good steward of the taxpayers’ money,” Kelly said.
In November, the Auditor’s Office released an audit of the Treasurer’s Office that cited concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping. In the audit, the Auditor announced plans to conduct an attestation of the Treasurer’s Office’s financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
Neither the audit nor the draft of the attestation found any missing funds. However, the attestation did identify disbursement issues.
“As commissioners, our priority is to protect Sarpy County taxpayers, so we take the state auditor’s findings very seriously,” Kelly said. “The attestation identifies millions of dollars of funds incorrectly distributed to the schools, the cities and the county, which is why we’re exploring all of our options moving forward.”
The state auditor is expected to release the final attestation report, including the treasurer’s response to the report, this week.
The Treasurer’s Office is an independent office run by treasurer Brian Zuger, who was elected in November 2018.
Though the County Board approves the Treasurer’s Office budget, commissioners have no direct oversight over the treasurer, the office or its activities.
The role of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is to receive money, like property tax payments and vehicle registration fees, and disburse funds to other government entities, such as cities and school districts.
The treasurer is separate and autonomous from the Sarpy County Fiscal & Budget Office, which is overseen by the board and is responsible for the county’s yearly budget and financial reporting.
An independent audit of the Fiscal & Budget Office’s financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year found that the county remains financially sound. This audit focused on the Fiscal & Budget Office’s financial statements, whereas the state auditor’s attestation analyzed the treasurer’s compliance with his statutory obligations.