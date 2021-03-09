County Board to consider removing treasurer from office

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution at today's 3 p.m. board meeting to initiate legal proceedings to remove the county treasurer from office.

Board Chairman Don Kelly asked Sarpy County treasurer Brian Zuger to resign from office last week after the board reviewed a draft of the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts’ attestation of the Treasurer’s Office.

The treasurer declined to resign.

“We are deeply concerned about the state auditor's findings, and our primary objective is to ensure Sarpy County is a good steward of the taxpayers’ money,” Kelly said.

In November, the Auditor’s Office released an audit of the Treasurer’s Office that cited concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping. In the audit, the Auditor announced plans to conduct an attestation of the Treasurer’s Office’s financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Neither the audit nor the draft of the attestation found any missing funds. However, the attestation did identify disbursement issues.

The state auditor is expected to release the final attestation report, including the treasurer’s response to the report, this week.