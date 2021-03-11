County Board will hold hearing to consider removing treasurer

An administrative hearing to decide whether to remove Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

The hearing will take place before the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners in the Sarpy County Boardroom at the Courthouse, 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

The board this week voted unanimously to begin legal action against the treasurer.

Yesterday, the board provided the treasurer with notice of the administrative hearing, along with a petition for his removal. The petition includes factual details about a state audit and attestation that found financial distribution and balancing inaccuracies by the Treasurer’s Office.

The treasurer has 20 days to respond to the notice and petition. He may also appear at the hearing and present evidence.

After all evidence has been presented and the hearing has been concluded, the board will vote on whether the treasurer should be removed from office. If he is removed, the board would then select an appointee to serve the remainder of his term.