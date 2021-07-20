Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition opens its doors in Bellevue

Bellevue residents have a new option when it comes to meal replacement shakes and eye-catching teas.
Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition opened its doors on July 1 and is located at 4102 Twin Creek Drive.
Monica Terriquez, owner of Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition, said she wanted to give the Bellevue Community a healthier food option.
“Especially now with everything that happened with the pandemic a lot more people are health conscious, so they want to really take care of themselves,” Terriquez said. “Giving them a healthier alternative is our main goal so everybody can live longer and healthier.”
The Facebook page for Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition was created several months before the store opened.
A person could visit the page and the comments for the store consisted of people wondering when it would eventually open.
“The obstacle was basically just construction, it was just getting the inside ready and we were just as anxious as Bellevue to get open,” Terriquez said.
She said the store would get several comments wondering if the store would open at all.
“We were just waiting and it taught us a lot of patience and eventually everything just lined up for the perfect moment to open up,” Terriquez said.
The menu includes a variety of shakes and teas ranging in flavors from peanut butter and jelly to Skittles. These drinks might sound like they are loaded with calories and sugar, but one look at the shake macros should debunk that.
According to the Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition’s Facebook page, its shakes range from 190 to 230 calories a serving. Each shake contains 21 vitamins & minerals.
Its teas have no sugar added and are 20 calories each.
A complete menu can be found on the Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition’s Facebook page.
“We’re mainly known for our energizing tea bombs,”
Terriquez said. “The colors catch the attention and then people get thrown off when they don’t taste tea, they taste something different.”
She said the top sellers for the store have been the bomb pop tea and the strawberry cheesecake shake.
Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.