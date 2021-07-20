Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition opens its doors in Bellevue

Bellevue residents have a new option when it comes to meal replacement shakes and eye-catching teas.

Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition opened its doors on July 1 and is located at 4102 Twin Creek Drive.

Monica Terriquez, owner of Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition, said she wanted to give the Bellevue Community a healthier food option.

“Especially now with everything that happened with the pandemic a lot more people are health conscious, so they want to really take care of themselves,” Terriquez said. “Giving them a healthier alternative is our main goal so everybody can live longer and healthier.”

The Facebook page for Daily Fix Energy and Nutrition was created several months before the store opened.

A person could visit the page and the comments for the store consisted of people wondering when it would eventually open.

“The obstacle was basically just construction, it was just getting the inside ready and we were just as anxious as Bellevue to get open,” Terriquez said.

She said the store would get several comments wondering if the store would open at all.