Development to revitalize Olde Towne Bellevue still on the table despite setback

Despite a setback, a developer says a project that would revitalize Old Towne Bellevue is still on the table.

The project, The Bridge Flats, would see a multistory building featuring luxury apartments and retail space rise at the northeast corner of Mission Avenue and Washington Street. The site previously was home to Bellevue City Hall.

Officials with Perry Reid Construction have said that the company no longer is involved with the project. A company employee told the Omaha World-Herald last week that officials had been pricing the project, but the pricing didn’t fit the owner’s budget.

Officials with Mission LLC, which is behind the development, confirmed that the construction company had pulled out but said the project is still on.

“We are working with other entities to ensure Bridge Flats anchors a renovation of downtown Bellevue,” according to a statement from the developer.

The group is continuing to work on a “go-forward plan” for The Bridge Flats.

In the statement, the developer also said rising interest rates and construction costs have prompted “renewed consideration of a number of value engineering options” for the project.

Value engineering is an effort to analyze such aspects of a project as equipment and materials so that the work can be completed at the lowest cost that allows for quality, reliability and safety considerations.

Officials announced the project in mid-August 2022. The four-story building would feature 53 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the upper levels. The main level would include 18,000 square feet for retail.

The plan also calls for redeveloped façades for businesses on the south side of Mission Avenue. Officials said that would give the area a more uniform look. The streetscaping project would span about three blocks, running from Washington Street to Hancock Street.

Jeff Gehring, one of the managers of Mission LLC, purchased the former City Hall lot in May 2020.

City offices moved in 2018 to a new, larger facility at 1500 Wall St. The move had been delayed multiple times because of money and timing issues.

At the time of the move, city officials said plans for the old City Hall were up in the air, but they planned to request proposals to redevelop the area.

The building was torn down about two years ago.

When the project was announced in August, officials estimated the cost of the Bridge Flats building at $12.4 million. That cost is fluctuating, Gehring said, but it includes $2.4 million in tax-increment financing.

The project received overall approval from the Bellevue City Council in September.