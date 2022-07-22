Douglas County now has its own lawsuit over payments to schools

The Westside Community School's is suing the treasurer of Douglas County treasurer for allegedly failing to repay millions of dollars in payments that were miscalculated for three years.

The district filed the suit earlier this month against John Ewing after his office overpaid and underpaid several local governments in 2021, including Westside and four other districts, according to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office.

The lawsuit alleges that the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office underpaid Westside by more than $3.7 million in 2021 and “similar amounts” in 2020 and 2019.

The State Auditor’s Office earlier this year concluded that Ewing and his staff incorrectly interpreted state statute that spells out how counties with more than one school district within a single city are supposed to distribute annual payments from the Omaha Public Power District.

OPPD makes the payments, which are ultimately transmitted to local governments and school districts in lieu of property and real estate taxes. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

The Treasurer’s Office started the calculation by using levies only from the Omaha Public Schools to determine the amount to be disbursed to the five school districts within the city of Omaha, according to a letter from State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office.

In April 2021, OPS was overpaid by about $5.7 million, while the treasurer underpaid the Elkhorn Public Schools by about $4.2 million, the Ralston Public Schools by about $4 million, the Westside schools by about $3.7 million and the Millard Public Schools by about $820,000, according to the letter.

The treasurer also overpaid Douglas County and the City of Omaha while underpaying the City of Ralston.

A similar mistake was found last year in Sarpy County and is the subject of a lawsuit filed by the Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview school districts The case is currently under advisement by a district court judge.