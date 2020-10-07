Dr. Dorothy Ostrowski honored as Gross Catholic's 2020 Faculty Hall of Fame winner

Each year, Gross Catholic School honors a member of our faculty — past or present — who has made outstanding contributions to the school community with the Faculty Hall of Fame Award. This year’s Faculty Hall of Fame Award recipient was Gross Catholic President Dr. Dorothy Ostrowski.

Ostrowski has been a member of the Gross Catholic family since 1981. She began her career as a classroom teacher in the English department. She then became assistant principal in 1996, principal in 2000, and was named the school’s president in 2012. This year marks her 40th year at Gross Catholic, and she will be retiring at the end of this school year.

“As president, Ostrowski is most proud of the work that has been done to improve our facilities,” said a press release from the school. “The renovation of the Holy Family Chapel. The upgrading of our main gym, commons and academic hallways. Our new logo and brand. Outdoor signage. Our state-of-the-art Health and Conditioning Center. And our beautiful turf field that allows us to have our varsity games at home this year.”