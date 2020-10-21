Election Commission offers extended hours

As a service to residents, the Sarpy County Election Commission is offering extended hours during the next two weeks.

“Getting to our office to vote during normal business hours can be difficult for people who commute or who work from 8 to 5. By adding evening and weekend hours, I hope to make that a little easier,” said Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl, through a news release.

The office will be open:

• Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesdays, Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Voters wanting to vote early at the Election Office, 501 Olson Drive, Suite #4 in Papillion, can do so through Nov. 2.

The deadline to register to vote or to request a mail ballot is 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. The office will stay open until 6 p.m. on that day.

Voters who need to register for the first time or update their registration must do so in person at the Sarpy County Election Commission Office.

Voters with questions about early voting should contact the Sarpy County Election Commission at 402-593-2167.

All polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can look up the location of their polling site on Sarpy.com/Election.