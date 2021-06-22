Erwin’s Jewelers is ready to open its doors once again

Due to her decades of experience in jewelry and an entrepreneurial mindset she has had since childhood, Zurcher is destined for success. The second oldest of seven children, she said she always wanted to make extra money for things like candy and clothes.

She started off by polishing silver when she was around 8-years-old. As soon as she was old enough, she began waiting on customers at the store in the eighth grade.

Zurcher worked at Erwin’s Jewelry through high school and after college went to jewelry school to become a goldsmith and a bench jeweler.

She said the years of working with her dad provided many lessons on how to operate a business.

“He’d always say that he wasn’t a businessman by trade, but you can learn everything that you need to learn about being a good businessman or businesswoman by just how you treat people,” Zurcher said.

One quote from her father stuck with her.

“You’ve always got to be thinking,” Zurcher said, a saying the entire family continues to follow without fail.

Between now and July 1, Zurcher plans to clean, organize and train new employees. Due to being down a major employee (her dad), hours could look different when the store opens.