Erwin’s Jewelers is ready to open its doors once again

Frank Kumor, a Bellevue icon and former owner of Erwin’s Jewelers in Olde Towne Bellevue, died Dec. 4, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He was 71.
Since then, the future of the jewelry store has been up in the air.
That was until June 15, when the Erwin’s Jewelers Facebook page announced it would reopen to the public July 1. The post reached more than 15,000 people.
Kumor’s daughter, Rebecca Zurcher, is the new owner of the store and is finalizing the paperwork to make it official after working through her father’s estate.
She said the support of the community after her father’s passing has been appreciated.
“It’s been comforting and very humbling to hear how my dad impacted everybody,” Zurcher said. “I’ve said it before, but my dad never honestly knew how much he meant to people.”
Along with numerous condolences regarding her father, Zurcher has received many words of encouragement to get the store up and running again, both in person and through social media.
“I don’t have any anxiety about operating the business because I’ve just been given so much support by the community, by my friends and by my dad’s friends, and by fellow business owners,” Zurcher said.
Due to her decades of experience in jewelry and an entrepreneurial mindset she has had since childhood, Zurcher is destined for success. The second oldest of seven children, she said she always wanted to make extra money for things like candy and clothes.
She started off by polishing silver when she was around 8-years-old. As soon as she was old enough, she began waiting on customers at the store in the eighth grade.
Zurcher worked at Erwin’s Jewelry through high school and after college went to jewelry school to become a goldsmith and a bench jeweler.
She said the years of working with her dad provided many lessons on how to operate a business.
“He’d always say that he wasn’t a businessman by trade, but you can learn everything that you need to learn about being a good businessman or businesswoman by just how you treat people,” Zurcher said.
One quote from her father stuck with her.
“You’ve always got to be thinking,” Zurcher said, a saying the entire family continues to follow without fail.
Between now and July 1, Zurcher plans to clean, organize and train new employees. Due to being down a major employee (her dad), hours could look different when the store opens.
For now, Erwin’s Jewelers will be open Tuesday through Saturday. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Thursdays, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I saw my dad work himself pretty much to death and I learned a lot of good things as far as how to run the business, but I’ve kind of tried to learn a little bit from him,” Zurcher said.
One of the changes is an improved work-life balance for all employees.
“I want to make sure that we kind of are able to take care of ourselves at the same time,” Zurcher said.
The hours could change if another employee or tradesmen is hired in the future.
“There are tons of people that have been messaging me about needing a repair, needing a gift or needing something for themselves and there is just such a need to help,” Zurcher said.
She said she’s excited to help the community with its needs.
“We have great customers and they’re all great people and I’m looking forward to just seeing all these people and helping them with all of their needs,” Zurcher said.