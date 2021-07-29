Everett Park tennis courts to be named after late Bill Batchelor

“That’s when I found out that his world was centered on his faith and developing young people and all of that was by using his gift of tennis,” Deall said.

Batchelor, a retired Lt. Col. of the U.S Air Force, was an avid tennis player. He was a longtime tennis instructor at the Offutt Fieldhouse and for the City of Bellevue.

Bellevue Recreation Director Jim Shada said Bill likely impacted around 4,000 tennis players during his time working with the Bellevue community.

Shada said the honor of the courts being named after Batchelor is well-deserved.

“He chose to take his passion for tennis and commit literally the rest of his life to developing and growing young people,” Deall said.

Deall said Batchelor wanted to demonstrate what it mean to be a faith based man and tennis was his avenue to do that.

Deall said he was ecstatic after the council approved to rename the Everett Park tennis courts after Batchelor.

“It’s not even satisfaction, there’s an amazing feeling when you know that the people have done something right,” Deall said. “We’re in an age now where we’re looking for ways to hurt each other and this was a guy who just didn’t understand that.”

Shada and Deall both said they were not sure when the tennis court would be re-named.

