Facebook offers grants

Facebook Community Action Grant applications are open.
Applications will be accepted by organizations with upcoming projects in Sarpy County that meet community needs by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off, or improving local STEM education.
Application deadline is Oct. 16.
Terms and conditions can be found at http://bit.ly/ProgramTermsUS21 and application can be found at http://bit.ly/AppUS2021.
