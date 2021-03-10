Financial missteps by Sarpy County treasurer led to missed school tax payments, audit says

Zuger said he was sorry that his office was “unable to catch and fix every issue,” but his staff is taking corrective steps to address auditors’ concerns.

“I am proud of the service I provide to our taxpayers and intend to continue to provide,” he said.

The full statement from Zuger reads as follows:

"I am deeply disappointed by the board's decision to seek my removal from elected office. Our taxpayers put me in this position bcause I promised to modernize the Treasurer's office, expand taxpayer services, and develop a culture of engaged, empowered, and high-performance employees; I am doing just that.

As early as 2019 my staff and I began evaluating all of our processes and have worked tirelessly on redesigning each and every one of them. The issues identified in the APA's report have been going on in the Treasurer's office long before I became the Sarpy County Treasurer. While we have been working diligently to correct these issues, anyone who has been involved in a complete process and organizational redesign would tell you that these things take time, especially in an organization the size of Sarpy County.