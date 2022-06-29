Flood defeats Pansing Brooks in closely contested special election

Republican State Sen. Mike Flood won a special election in Nebraska's GOP-dominated 1st District Tuesday to represent the district in Congress for the next six months.

He defeated Democratic Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in one of the first electoral contests following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion Friday.

With votes still being tallied shortly after midnight, Flood's share of the vote stood just above 53% with Pansing Brooks approaching 47%. That translated to a lead of about 7,000 votes.

The seat became vacant March 31 when U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry stepped down after being convicted of three felonies, including two counts of lying to federal agents and one of concealing illegal campaign contributions. He was sentenced in California Tuesday to two years of probation, including community service and a $25,000 fine.

Flood will serve the remaining months of Fortenberry's term. He and Pansing Brooks will meet again in the November general election to decide who will represent the district for the next two years.

As a Republican, Flood started the race with the advantage. Republicans account for 46% of registered voters in the district, with Democrats at 29% and nonpartisan voters at 23%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The district encompasses all or part of 12 counties in eastern Nebraska — an area that includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, La Vista, most of Papillion, Fremont, Columbus and Norfolk.

The two traded leads early in the night before Flood jumped out ahead.

"Friends, we did it," he told his supporters gathered in Norfolk.

During his speech, Flood said his victory was the first step in restoring a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and accomplishing his long-stated goal of firing Speaker Nancy Pelosi. However, Flood will not significantly alter the partisan DNA of the House — Fortenberry was also a Republican.

Pansing Brooks acknowledged Flood's victory in remarks to her supporters in Lincoln. She congratulated him and thanked him for running a positive campaign. She told her supporters that they had come closer than any Democrat in decades and encouraged them not to be discouraged, “because I certainly am not,” she said.

Flood's election night party featured prominent GOP figures, including Jim Pillen, the party nominee for governor, and Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, among others.

Flood credited his win to support from rural counties. According to unofficial results, Flood largely dominated in all counties aside from Lancaster. He warned the crowd that his campaign is not over, and that he has to beat Pansing Brooks again in November.

Pillen referred to the special election as the “preseason” before the “championship.”

“But it’s really good to win in the preseason, right?” Pillen said.

Pansing Brooks' team was also looking ahead to November.

"We're not putting all our eggs in the June basket," said campaign manager Chris Triebsch. "November is the ultimate goal."

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, called on the national party to change the "outdated model of running everything from the national level" and begin "working hand-in-hand with state parties across the country to organize and focus on the nuts and bolts of turning out voters."

"Sen. Pansing Brooks will deliver the decisive leadership that voters are demanding,” Kleeb said in a statement.

Flood's advantages were not limited to party registration figures in the 1st District. As of June 8, he had a sizeable advantage with regards to campaign contributions and spending, according to the most recent federal campaign finance reports. He reported just shy of $1.18 million in contributions and spent about $1.16 million. Pansing Brooks reported $785,424 in contributions. Her expenditures totaled $419,552.

The political reality was not lost on Lincoln residents Molly Darlington and Shane Brandt as they made it to their polling place Tuesday to vote for Pansing Brooks. The two described themselves as active voters who pretty much always vote. Neither were overly optimistic about the Democrat's chances. But, Brandt said, maybe the major news in recent days would be just enough to push Pansing Brooks over the edge.

The Supreme Court's ruling Friday striking down Roe v. Wade Friday sparked a wave of demonstrations in Omaha and Lincoln among abortion-rights supporters. The morning of the court ruling, Pansing Brooks told The World-Herald that she thought the decision could factor into Tuesday's outcome.

It was enough for Lincoln voter Katelyn Loogman to get out to her polling place Tuesday. Loogman, another active voter, said she typically votes via mail but missed the deadline for the special election. Though she said she votes in most elections, she considered sitting out the special election. That changed after Friday's Supreme Court ruling. She cast a vote for Pansing Brooks.

The special election leaves a vacancy in the Nebraska Legislature. Gov. Pete Ricketts will appoint a new senator in advance of a potential special session on abortion. Flood's victory means the vote count on legislation to ban abortion is unlikely to change.

A proposed abortion ban fell two votes short during the regular session earlier this year. Flood supported the proposed ban, while Pansing Brooks opposed it. Flood said he doesn't anticipate his victory will have any impact on whether Ricketts ultimately decides to call for the special session.

Flood is an attorney and owner of Flood Communications, a broadcast media and consulting business. He returned to the Nebraska Legislature two years ago, after being term-limited out in 2012.

Pansing Brooks is an attorney who co-founded her own law firm with her husband, Loel Brooks. She is finishing up her second term in the Nebraska Legislature.

Tuesday's race was just as unusual as it was "special." Nebraska had not had a special election for Congress since 1951, when 3rd District Rep. Karl Stefan died in office.

Both candidates acknowledged challenges reaching and motivating some voters ahead of election day.

Marsha Abernathy, who lives in Norfolk, is a regular voter, but even she nearly forgot there was an election Tuesday until her friend reminded her. There wasn’t a specific issue that motivated her vote, but she said she voted for Flood because she shared his conservative values.

“I feel like he is a visionary,” Abernathy said.

She said Flood is definitely more well-known in Norfolk compared to other towns, which could drive voter participation. But she said the area doesn’t see high participation in normal elections, and she doesn’t expect this election to be much different.

Over the supper hour in Papillion, there was a steady flow of people heading into the Sarpy County Courthouse to vote.

A.J. Qvern of Papillion said he voted for Pansing Brooks because she leaned toward the policies that he values, including a woman's right to have access to a safe, legal abortion.

Qvern said he was made aware of the election by Facebook posts attacking Pansing Brooks, which prompted him to read up on her.

"She seems like a real upstanding person," he said. "Her health care policy overall is very appealing."

Kenneth "Shane" Herian also described his values in explaining why he voted for Flood.

"It boils down to a few things: the abortion issue — I love life; I love our military; and I love our country. And I just think that's the best way to go," said Herian of Papillion. "The Republican side seems to have their act a little bit better together."

Herian said he gets along with people of other political views and believes there is a path forward through the current political divisiveness.

"Absolutely there's a path forward," Herian said. "A lot of it comes down to common sense and breaking it down a little bit so that you can have a regular conversation. The parties need to have the ability to come together and actually talk without the insults and the garbage that goes around, especially with the media. I have a hard time with the media, because I don't think we always get the full truth and nothing but the truth."

World-Herald staff writer Ryan Hoffman contributed to this report.