Fontenelle Forest offers walk through Winter Wonderland

Each year, during the month of December, Fontenelle Forest transform its Great Hall into a Winter Wonderland for all to enjoy. Pictured is last year’s display.

A holiday display is taking over the Great Hall at Fontenelle Forest.

Decorate ornaments at the self-serve station and immerse yourself in the festivities with displays including decorated trees, wreaths and a light display on the Riverview Boardwalk.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, activities will include a holiday with the raptors, Santa, a holiday concert and carol hiking.

The event runs 8 a.m. to. 7 p.m. Dec. 10 through Dec. 16 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 through Dec. 31. The forest will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The cost is $11 for adults, for $8 for children ages 2-17, free for children under 2 and members

Find more information at fontenelleforest.org.

