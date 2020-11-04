 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fontenelle Forest to host a Winter Break Camp
0 comments

Fontenelle Forest to host a Winter Break Camp

Fontenelle Forest is hosting a Winter Break Camp from Dec, 16-18 for children ages 9-12.

Campers will be snowshoeing (weather permitting), building bird houses, participating in snow archery competitions, building a campfire and building gingerbread habitats.

Aftercare available (separate registration required).

All social distancing protocols will be followed, details can be found on the Fontenelle Forest website.

There is a maximum capacity of 20 campers.

Pricing is $150 for Members and $175 for Non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert