Fontenelle Forest to host a Winter Break Camp

Fontenelle Forest is hosting a Winter Break Camp from Dec, 16-18 for children ages 9-12.
Campers will be snowshoeing (weather permitting), building bird houses, participating in snow archery competitions, building a campfire and building gingerbread habitats.
Aftercare available (separate registration required).
All social distancing protocols will be followed, details can be found on the Fontenelle Forest website.
There is a maximum capacity of 20 campers.
Pricing is $150 for Members and $175 for Non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!