 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fontenelle Forest to host raptor baby shower
0 comments

Fontenelle Forest to host raptor baby shower

The community will the chance to see Fontenelle Forest's educational raptors up close on June 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for a raptor baby shower.

Participants will play raptor games, see some educational raptors up close, and enjoy treats.

Attendees will learn about young raptors and the challenges they face from being a newly laid egg, to the fledgling stage and to becoming an adult raptor.

Attendance at this program will help support Fontenelle Forrest's statewide raptor education program, teaching raptor conservation to all ages across Nebraska.

Maximum of 95 people per event. Social distancing will be in effect. Masks will be required when inside a building or whenever participants cannot maintain a six-foot distance from one another.

This is an indoor program, geared towards all ages.

Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert