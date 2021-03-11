 Skip to main content
Fontenelle Forest to host raptor egg hunt
Fontenelle Forest will be hosting a raptor nest egg hunt and educating families at its Nature Center on April 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendees will get to meet three of Fontenelle Forest’s educational birds, paint and take home their own raptor egg, and make a nest to carry the egg home.

After the educational program, attendees will go on a raptor nest scavenger hunt.

Social distancing will be in effect. Masks are required inside the Nature Center or whenever participants cannot maintain a six-foot distance.

There is a maximum of 95 people per event. Pre-registration is required.

This event is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Members must sign in to receive discount.

Those interested can register for the event at fontenelleforest.org/event/raptor-eggstravaganza/.

