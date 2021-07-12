Fontenelle member appreciation week events

Fontenelle Forest is hosting several events this week as part of its member appreciation week in addition to its regular programs.
One those regular programs includes the "After Work Hike."
After Work Hikes occur every other Friday from April to December.
Participants should meet at the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center at 5 p.m. The hike will begin between 5 and 5:15 p.m., and run until 6:30 p.m., traversing easy to moderate terrain.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks will be required when inside a building or whenever participants cannot maintain a six-foot distance from one another.
There are a maximum of 15 people per event. Pre-registration is required.
Those interested can register online at https://8913.blackbaudhosting.com/8913/Afterwork-Hike-23Jul2021.
Fontenelle Forest Member Appreciation Week Events.
All week Fontenelle Forest will have events as part of its member appreciation week.
Active Fontenelle Forest members will have access to a variety of drop-in programs and special offers as part of membership appreciation week.
July 14
Raptor expert questions and answers in the Raptor Woodland Refuge.
A raptor docent will be in the Raptor Woodland Refuge from10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to introduce attendees to birds of prey and answer questions about raptors
Info Booth - Staff questions and answers with prize raffle.
Attendees van visit the Fontenelle Forest team on Dennis Plaza to ask various questions about their memberships.
Attendees can also enter the Membership Appreciation Week Prize Raffle.
Winners will be contacted next week.
July 15
Critter Encounter in the great hall.
Attendees can learn about Fontenelle Forest’s animals from a staff member in the Great Hall from 1 – 2 p.m.
Attendees can se see live animals up close and learn cool facts about the snakes, turtles and other critters that call Fontenelle Forest home.
July 16
Afternoon with Catherine Kuper, Fontenelle Forest’s Volunteer Archivist.
Calling all history buffs.
Those interested in attending can learn about Fontenelle Forest’s history from volunteer archivist Catherine Kuper from 1 – 4 p.m. in the Baright Gallery.
Attendees can also peruse the current art exhibit “100 Years of Fontenelle Forest through the Eyes of the Artist” and ask any questions about the exhibit.
Guided Night Hike on the Boardwalk.
The capacity is limited to 50 participants. Registration and membership are required.
Attendees can go on a naturalist-guided night hike along the Riverview Boardwalk and experience the Forest in a new way. This event is recommended for ages six and up.
If you are unable to attend for any reason, cancel your registration so other members can attend by calling Visitor Services at 402-731-3140.
If you would like to be put on a wait list for this event, call Visitor Services at 402-731-3140.
Those interested can register online at https://8913.blackbaudhosting.com/8913/Stargazing-at-Neale-Woods.
July 17
Willie Dogs on Dennis Plaza.
Attendees can go for a morning hike and then enjoy a summer picnic on Dennis Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Willie Dogs will be available for purchase.
Willie Dogs are old-world style, all-beef, hand-crafted hot dogs made in Omaha.
