Fontenelle member appreciation week events

Raptor expert questions and answers in the Raptor Woodland Refuge.

A raptor expert will be in the Raptor Woodland Refuge from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to introduce attendees to birds of prey and answer questions about raptors.

Willie Dogs on Dennis Plaza.

Attendees can go for a morning hike and then enjoy a summer picnic on Dennis Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Willie Dogs will be available for purchase.

Willie Dogs are old-world style, all-beef, hand-crafted hot dogs made in Omaha.

Guided Night Hike on the Boardwalk.

The capacity is limited to 50 participants. Registration and membership are required.

Attendees can go on a naturalist-guided night hike along the Riverview Boardwalk and experience the Forest in a new way. This event is recommended for ages six and up.

If you are unable to attend for any reason, cancel your registration so other members can attend by calling Visitor Services at 402-731-3140.

If you would like to be put on a wait list for this event, call Visitor Services at 402-731-3140.