FOOTBALL: Gross, Bryan to get forfeits after school fails to field varsity team

Omaha Buena Vista, one of the two new high schools in OPS, will not play varsity football this season.

In a letter to families of Bison football players, school principal Carrie Carr said the reason is that “not enough students are eligible for varsity competition as we begin the year.”

A roster sent to the Omaha World-Herald as part of a preseason request for team information listed 29 players. Some of those apparently didn’t meet the NSAA’s May 1 transfer deadline, sources told the newspaper. Buena Vista administrators and coaches met with the school’s football families.

Omaha Cross and Omaha Bryan will both receive forfeits, but will lose a game of competition. They're joined by the other new OPS school, Westview, and Blair, Omaha South, Omaha Skutt, Ralston, Plattsmouth and Crete. The Bison were to be the opponents for South and Ralston in those school’s homecoming games.