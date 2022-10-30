FOOTBALL: Kaelin throws 5 TD passes to lead Bellevue West over Papillion-La Vista South

By his own lofty standards, Bellevue West quarterback Danny Kaelin said he was "pretty good" Friday night.

Most would say he was outstanding, throwing five touchdown passes and running for another TD in a 42-20 first-round playoff win over Papillion-La Vista South.

The leading passer in Class A completed 19 of 29 for 265 yards as the sixth-ranked Thunderbirds moved to 7-3 and advanced to play Gretna next Friday night.

​"Overall, I thought I was pretty good," Kaelin said. "I missed some throws but they were giving us some different looks on defense."

It was an odd situation for host Bellevue West, which had just defeated the Titans 42-20 the previous week. It was an identical score Friday night even though Papio South mixed things up from the start, opening with an onside kick.

"I didn't know how that was going to go, playing them again like that," Bellevue West coach Mike Huffman said, "In all my years of coaching, I've never played a team back-to-back like that."

The Thunderbirds recovered that onside kick at midfield and wasted no time. They scored on the second play when Kaelin hit Dae'Vonn Hall with a 36-yard TD pass.

That advantage grew to 14-0 midway through the first quarter when Isaiah McMorris hauled in a 45-yard scoring pass from Kaelin. He tightroped the sideline in front of the Titans' bench to extend the lead.

Papio South scored late in the period on a 4-yard TD pass from wide receiver Bryson Bahl to quarterback Sam Schuler. The Titans closed to 14-13 in the second quarter on a 22-yard run by Devyn Jones but the two-point attempt failed.

Running back CJ Gauff caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Kaelin two minutes later to make it 21-13. The Thunderbirds almost scored again right before halftime but Gauff was stopped on fourth down at the Titans 1-yard line by linebacker Trace Marco.

Papio South fumbled the second-half kickoff and Skylar Herring recovered for Bellevue West. Six plays later, Kaelin connected with McMorris on a 15-yard TD pass.

The Titans again used some more trickery to pull within 28-20 late in the third quarter. Tight end Keenan Flannery caught a 7-yard scoring pass from running back Jones.

The Thunderbirds put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Kaelin threw his fifth TD pass of the night 1 a 23-yarder to tight end Cayden Echternach — and then capped the scoring with a 2-yard run.

"He's unbelievable, and I've had some amazing quarterbacks," Huffman said. "But I've told him that he needs to quit taking some of those big hits."

​Gauff was the Thunderbirds' workhorse in the backfield, rushing 38 times for 210 yards.

Jones rushed 20 times for 96 yards in a losing effort for the Titans, who finish 6-4.

The win sets up a rematch against Gretna in what was one of the wildest games of the regular season. The Dragons trailed 37-14 with six minutes left before rallying for a 40-37 win.

"That's not a great memory for us," Kaelin said. "We'll be ready on Friday night."

Papillion-La Vista South (6-4)......7 6 7 0—20

Bellevue West (7-3)...................14 7 7 14—42

BW: Dae'Vonn Hall 36 pass from Danny Kaelin (Ian Shepard kick)

BW: Isaiah McMorris 45 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

PLVS: Sam Schuler 4 pass from Bryson Bahl (Christian Campbell kick)

PLVS: Devyn Jones 22 run (pass failed)

BW: CJ Gauff 19 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

BW: McMorris 15 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

PLVS: Keenan Flannery 7 pass from Jones (Campbell kcik)

BW: Cayden Echternach 23 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

BW: Kaelin 2 run (Shepard kick)