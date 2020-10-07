Football Scoreboard

Ralston 48, Elkhorn North 21 — Ralston used a key third quarter to create distance in this game and put the game out of reach and claim their third victory of the season. Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6 — The Storm scored 34 points in the second quarter to make short work of the Chieftains. East’s lone touchdown was scored in the fourth quarter.

Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28 — The Dragons beat one of Class B’s top five ranked teams thanks partially to another big performance by quarterback Zane Flores who threw 23 for 29 for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior Trevor Marshall led all receivers with seven catches for 136 yards and accounted for all three of Flores’ passing TDs. Notably, Jackson Alexander also caught seven passes for 94 yards.Mick Huber also had a solid game as he ran for 157 yards on 18 carries.

Gross Catholic 19, Crete 6 — The Cougars won yet another low scoring affair on a chilly Thursday afternoon.After scoring the first 13 points Crete scored early in the fourth quarter to make it a one score ballgame, but the Cougars put the game out of reach with a late touchdown on 4th and goal as Gage Mill found Connor Capece in the center of the end zone with 31 seconds left in the contest.