FOOTBALL: Whitfield breaks try for two to give Bellevue West win over Omaha North

Donnovan Whitfield kept Bellevue West undefeated Friday night.

The senior defensive back, whose first-quarter interception led to a touchdown, broke up Omaha North’s try for two with 4 seconds left to preserve a 28-26 win and a 2-0 start for the No. 4 Thunderbirds against ranked opponents.

The No. 6 Vikings, in their season opener, drove the length of the field in the final 4:40 and without leading rusher Te’Shaun Porter for much of it. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior hurt his right ankle on the series before and tried to give it a go midway through the drive, but lasted one play.

His backup, 5-5 freshman Jaron Cannon, had nine carries on the drive, while the big play was Nate Collins’ 41-yard pass to freshman Khalil Davis, and got across on a third-and-goal from the one.

Bellevue West hurt itself repeated with penalties after having only a couple last week against No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep. Those set the Thunderbirds back 90 yards.

The most ill-timed were a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for sideline violations and a 2-yarder — on fourth and 1 from the 4 on the last drive — to not make the Vikings even work for the first down.

Porter finished with 213 yards and North’s first three touchdowns, of 62, 46 and 2 yards. But after his third touchdown, the Vikings couldn’t get off the point-after kick. Which, of course, had to come into play at the end.

Bellevue West’s Danny Kaelin threw for 255 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Isaiah McMorris and Gio Contreras found running room for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Those were scored when he was taking snaps as the Wildcat back. Dae’Von Hall had six catches for 128 yards.

North went into the preseason trying to decide between two sophomore quarterbacks, Collins and Sebastian Circo. It became academic Collins would start when Circo hurt his hand on a teammate’s helmet during practice this week.

Bellevue West (2-0).....7 14 0 7—28

Omaha North (0-1)......0 14 6 6—26

At Kinnick Stadium

BW: Gio Contreras 2 run (Ian Shepard kick)

ON: Te’Shaun Porter 62 run (Anthony Cruz kick)

BW: Isaiah McMorris 11 pass from Danny Kaelin (Shepard kick)

ON: Porter 46 run (Cruz kick)

BW: McMorris 16 pass from Kaelin (Shepard kick)

ON: Porter 2 run (PAT failed)

BW: Contreras 1 run (Shepard kick)

ON: Jaron Cannon 1 run (pass failed)

A: 4,000 (est.)