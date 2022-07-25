Former Bellevue West dean of students had 'the loudest laugh'

A longtime educator and former dean of students at Bellevue West High School died after being rushed to a hospital July 16 from a golf course in northwest Omaha.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Bennington Fire Department personnel were called to the Player’s Club, 12101 Deer Creek Drive, shortly after 8 p.m. First responders located John Jason Trummer, 40, at the 18th hole tee box, where CPR was in progress.

He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead. A funeral Mass for Trummer was held Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha.

A spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools said Trummer began working as dean of students at Bellevue West High School in August 2019. He resigned his position in May.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Trummer family during this most difficult time,” the spokeswoman said in a written statement.

According to his obituary in the Omaha World-Herald, Trummer worked in education for 16 years. He graduated from Skutt Catholic High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before earning two master’s degrees.

Trummer’s obituary described him as smart and compassionate. He loved sports, especially the Creighton Bluejays, and was an excellent athlete, it said.

“He had the biggest heart, the best dance moves, and the loudest laugh,” the obituary said. “He was an amazing uncle, son, and brother, but an even better husband. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by so many people.”

Survivors include his wife, Brandy; mother, Maggie McCrea; father, Jim Trummer; and sisters, Michelle Schroeder and Marti Cabrera.