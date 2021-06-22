Former Bellevue West High School educator publishes book

“Then the pandemic came and I am sitting at home everyday wondering what the heck I am going to do and I said, maybe I’ll try to write some more on that book,” McCoy said.

McCoy began to type and would incorporate historical research when it was appropriate in the story.

He said there was a sense of accomplishment after finishing the book.

“I really felt good about it, I’d had input from a lot of other people on certain things and I’d had several people read it and give me suggestions,” McCoy said. “I was torn between continuing and adding some more stuff to it but it just seemed like I was at a place where it would be a good ending.”

Copies of the book can be purchased online at iuniverse.com/bookstore or by emailing the author at brucemccoy2015@gmail.com.

If purchased from the author directly, the softcover book is $15 and the hardcover is $25, both of which include sales tax. McCoy can also mail the book directly to customer for an additional $3 per book.

Once ordered and payment is received, McCoy will mail the book.

If ordered from iuniverse, the books will be $13.99 or $23.99, with whatever amount their added costs for shipping might be.

