Former Bellevue West High School educator publishes book

Bruce McCoy, former assistant principal and athletic director at Bellevue West from 1979 to 1989, has published his first book: “Bellevue: Nebraska’s Oldest Frontier Town.”
“Bellevue: Nebraska’s Oldest Frontier Town” is a work of historical fiction, which chronicles history in the late 1850s and early 1860s, from Clarksburg, West Virginia; Louisville, Kentucky; Evansville, Indiana; Mt. Vernon, Fairfield and Belleville, Illinois; St. Louis, Wentzville, Columbia, Independence and St. Joseph in Missouri; and Rulo, Brownville, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, Bellevue, Fort Calhoun and Walthill, Nebraska.
But, the major historical thrust centers in Bellevue, where the two main families decide to make their home after a tragedy occurs.
Sections of the book highlight the old and then the new Mission School, Bellevue Log Cabin, the steamboats and ferries, Peter Sarpy, Logan Fontenelle and more.
McCoy said he started writing the book around 25 years ago when he worked at Bellevue West High School.
After he left Bellevue to be superintendent in Exeter, Nebraska, the book sat idle on his desk for a while.
When his significant other and daughter found the book manuscripts, they both encouraged McCoy to continue writing the novel.
McCoy said he thought there wasn’t enough time to write the book, despite him being retired.
“Then the pandemic came and I am sitting at home everyday wondering what the heck I am going to do and I said, maybe I’ll try to write some more on that book,” McCoy said.
McCoy began to type and would incorporate historical research when it was appropriate in the story.
He said there was a sense of accomplishment after finishing the book.
“I really felt good about it, I’d had input from a lot of other people on certain things and I’d had several people read it and give me suggestions,” McCoy said. “I was torn between continuing and adding some more stuff to it but it just seemed like I was at a place where it would be a good ending.”
Copies of the book can be purchased online at iuniverse.com/bookstore or by emailing the author at brucemccoy2015@gmail.com.
If purchased from the author directly, the softcover book is $15 and the hardcover is $25, both of which include sales tax. McCoy can also mail the book directly to customer for an additional $3 per book.
Once ordered and payment is received, McCoy will mail the book.
If ordered from iuniverse, the books will be $13.99 or $23.99, with whatever amount their added costs for shipping might be.