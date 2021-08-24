'Free Guy' brings videogames further into the mainstream

I am big fan of Ryan Reynolds and was glad to see that he was set to star in a film that revolved around video games.
Aside from watching movies, videogames are another passion of mine that have helped me get through some difficult times in my life.
A videogame movie with Reynolds as the lead was always going to be a must-see event for me.
“Free Guy,” tells the story of Guy played by Reynolds, a bank teller who discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game. The game world in the film is in my opinion a parody of the famous “Grand Theft Auto,” video game franchise. This movie is rated PG-13 so I would not worry about exposing children to intense gore and violence.
Now for those whose last video game they played was Mario Kart on the Nintendo 64, NPC is an acronym for non-playable character, essentially the equivalent of a background character or an extra in a movie.
I thought it was an interesting concept to see the movie through the lens of a side character rather than a typical main character.
Playing through games can be an adrenaline rush so I do not often stop to talk to the non-essential folks along the way.
This is the first time I see a movie from this particular point of view and I must say I would love to see further movies take this unique approach. For how fun the movie is there is the underlying message that everyone has a purpose in this world but it is up to an individual to change their life — if they want to.
Videogame movies have always suffered from being created by studios that have likely never played a videogame in their life. Films based off of the “Resident Evil” or the “Assassins Creed” series have been some of the worst movies I have ever seen.
Part of past video game film failures might be that I hype up the movie too much and set my expectations too high due to my love of the source material.
“Free Guy” is set in its own world and utilizes some cameos and references to spice up the movie for the hardcore gamers out there.
I had no expectations for this movie and as a result had a great time throughout.
There are some parts of the film where the jokes do not hit and the leaps in logic just do not make sense. These awkward sequences do not occur too often but often enough to where I feel the need to point it out.
Also there is a weird romance in the movie that after a while did not make sense and had me scratching my head. I could see why they put this in the movie as the plot would not move forward without it — so I won’t ding the film too much for this.
This is a movie where the audience does not need to bring its thinking cap- in other words you can much on popcorn and mindlessly enjoy the film.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn.