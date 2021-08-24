'Free Guy' brings videogames further into the mainstream

Videogame movies have always suffered from being created by studios that have likely never played a videogame in their life. Films based off of the “Resident Evil” or the “Assassins Creed” series have been some of the worst movies I have ever seen.

Part of past video game film failures might be that I hype up the movie too much and set my expectations too high due to my love of the source material.

“Free Guy” is set in its own world and utilizes some cameos and references to spice up the movie for the hardcore gamers out there.

I had no expectations for this movie and as a result had a great time throughout.

There are some parts of the film where the jokes do not hit and the leaps in logic just do not make sense. These awkward sequences do not occur too often but often enough to where I feel the need to point it out.

Also there is a weird romance in the movie that after a while did not make sense and had me scratching my head. I could see why they put this in the movie as the plot would not move forward without it — so I won’t ding the film too much for this.

This is a movie where the audience does not need to bring its thinking cap- in other words you can much on popcorn and mindlessly enjoy the film.