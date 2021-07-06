 Skip to main content
Free summer meals offered to children at numerous Sarpy sites
Free summer meals offered to children at numerous Sarpy sites

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska.

Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.

The following is a list of sites in Sarpy County:

Bryan Junior High, 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue

Meals offers Monday through Friday through July 30. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue

Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is offered at this location; served from noon to 1 p.m.

Chandler Point, 3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue

Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is served at this location; served from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Golden Hills Elementary, 2912 Coffey Ave., Bellevue

Meals offers Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

La Vista Middle School, 7900 Edgewood Blvd., La Vista

Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

G. Stanley Hall Elementary, 7600 S. 72nd St., La Vista

Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parkview Heights Elementary, 7609 S. 89th St., La Vista

Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Rumsey Station Elementary, 110 Eagle Ridge Drive, Papillion

Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Many Bellevue Public Schools buildings served as sites earlier in the year.

