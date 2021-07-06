Free summer meals offered to children at numerous Sarpy sites

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska.
Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site.
Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.
The following is a list of sites in Sarpy County:
Bryan Junior High, 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue
Meals offers Monday through Friday through July 30. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue
Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is offered at this location; served from noon to 1 p.m.
Chandler Point, 3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue
Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is served at this location; served from 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Golden Hills Elementary, 2912 Coffey Ave., Bellevue
Meals offers Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
La Vista Middle School, 7900 Edgewood Blvd., La Vista
Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
G. Stanley Hall Elementary, 7600 S. 72nd St., La Vista
Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parkview Heights Elementary, 7609 S. 89th St., La Vista
Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Rumsey Station Elementary, 110 Eagle Ridge Drive, Papillion
Meals are offered Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Many Bellevue Public Schools buildings served as sites earlier in the year.