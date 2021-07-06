Free summer meals offered to children at numerous Sarpy sites

Free meals are available to all children ages 1 to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska.

Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Check with enrolled programs before attending a meal service site.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.

The following is a list of sites in Sarpy County:

Bryan Junior High, 8210 S. 42nd St., Bellevue

Meals offers Monday through Friday through July 30. Breakfast is served from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Bellevue Public Library, 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue

Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is offered at this location; served from noon to 1 p.m.

Chandler Point, 3025 Kansas Drive, Bellevue

Meals are served Monday through Friday through Aug. 6. Only lunch is served at this location; served from 1:30 to 2 p.m.