Free tax preparation program seeks volunteers

The Omaha Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition will be offering both in-person and online virtual workshops to welcome interested people in working with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Each workshop covers the same information and is designed to highlight the protections for customers and volunteers to safely prepare tax returns and offer additional financial services for low-to-moderate income persons in the Omaha metro area.

Training classes will be forming in September of 2021, with targeted services for the community from January through April 2022.

“We strive to provide quality service to our customers, while keeping the safety of all in the forefront of our minds,” Ed Leahy, coalition director, said in a press release.

The Coalition does have a remote filing option through a secure website and anticipates remaining appointment-only, but also doing live-preparation of taxes throughout the next tax season.

“Volunteers are the seeds that we need to grow our program and their preparation for the upcoming tax season is one of our top priorities, and the only reason we have been able to stay open during these times to provide our free services,” Leahy said.