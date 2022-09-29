Girl Scouts honor Bellevue volunteers

Four Bellevue volunteers was honored by the Girl Scouts Spirt of Nebraska for their service to the organization.

Rob Whalen was given the Helpful Adult Award, which recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scout troops, according to a news release. Leslie Groff, Sarah Rogers and Stephanie Waldbauer were given the Volunteer of Excellence Award, which recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scouts members.

An awards ceremony was held at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication the volunteers put into Girl Scouts. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members -- requiring more than 2,5000 volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.

Other Omaha metro area recipients and the awards they received are:

• Volunteer of Excellence Award: Kelli BenSalah, Tina Caillier, Sara Christensen, Liliana Delgado, Beth Nilson, Serena Rumfelt, Omaha; Christine Roberts, Fort Calhoun; and Angela Wilwerding, Papillion.

• Years of Volunteer Service: Terra Beethe, Gretna; Shannon Peterson, Morgan Wise, Omaha, five years. Beth Nislon, Omaha, 10 years.