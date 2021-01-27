Girls Basketball: Bellevue East edges West in Battle for Bellevue

Both Bellevue Public high schools girls basketball teams entered Friday night’s rivalry game with a 7-5 record on the season, foreshadowing a very evenly-matched contest on Jan 22.

The lady Chieftains put the pressure on early as Mya Skoff and company got off to a hot start on both sides of the ball, East controlled an 11-6 lead over the T-Birds after the first quarter. The game would quickly evolve into a one-on-one show as Skoff poured in six points during the second quarter and West’s Taryn Wharton started to roll. Wharton hit a big three-ball just before the halftime buzzer to cut the Chieftain lead to two before half, 20-18.

Despite the intermission Skoff picked up right where she left off scoring seven points during the Chieftains’ 11-2 run to start the third quarter. Wharton would continue to answer with triples, hitting two in the last two minutes of the third, one with six seconds remaining in the quarter, to cut the Chieftains’ lead to 34-26 at the start of the fourth.