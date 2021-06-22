Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce in search of a new president

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announced June 15 that the Board of Directors has begun its search for a new president/CEO.

This comes after a May announcement that Kevin Hensel, current president and CEO of the chamber, will resign June 30.

Interested candidates can email their resume, cover letter and answers to the below three questions to apply@bellevuenebraska.com for consideration. A full job description can be found at bellevuenebraska.com:

• Why do you want to serve as president/CEO for the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce?

• How has your past experience/education prepared you for this position?

• What are your salary requirement expectations?

Questions can be directed to Amanda Glazebrook, president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, at aglazebrook@scottcenter.com.

