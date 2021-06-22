 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce in search of a new president
0 comments

Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce in search of a new president

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announced June 15 that the Board of Directors has begun its search for a new president/CEO.

This comes after a May announcement that Kevin Hensel, current president and CEO of the chamber, will resign June 30.

Interested candidates can email their resume, cover letter and answers to the below three questions to apply@bellevuenebraska.com for consideration. A full job description can be found at bellevuenebraska.com:

• Why do you want to serve as president/CEO for the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce?

• How has your past experience/education prepared you for this position?

• What are your salary requirement expectations?

Questions can be directed to Amanda Glazebrook, president of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, at aglazebrook@scottcenter.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert