Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce partners with BetterCulture

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership with BetterCulture on April 2.

This partnership will provide the opportunity for local Bellevue Chamber and community members to access on-demand leadership development resources taught by world-renowned local businessman and psychologist Kim Hoogeveen.

“When we met with BetterCulture and identified that we could use this self-study curriculum as the basis and foundation of our Leadership Bellevue curriculum, we were incredibly excited and the timing was perfect,” President and CEO at Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Kevin Hensel said, through a press release. “As we continued to talk, we realized that, if this was going to be available for any individual, we needed to create a partnership to be able to offer it to anyone interested in a self-study leadership development program.”

Brett Hoogeveen, co-owner at MindSet LLC., said the Bellevue Chamber is its first partner for rolling out this program.

“We’re excited about the partnership with the Bellevue Chamber, excited about having Kevin’s talents on board, and on being able to start this off in our own community," Hoogeveen said. "We just couldn’t be more excited and we look forward to seeing where things go.”