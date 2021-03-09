Gross Catholic Academic Decathlon team heads to nationals

The Gross Catholic High School Academic Decathlon team recently competed in the state competition.

In normal years, students travel to other schools for scrimmages, regionals and state competitions. This year, due to health precautions, students gave speeches and then completed interviews with judges via Zoom. The following day they tested in seven different categories at the high school.

The team ended the competition as state champions for Class B. The top scorer from Gross Catholic was Amy Conner. Conner has been competing on the team since her sophomore year. She joined the team because she loves to learn new things and is very competitive. Academic Decathlon is the perfect combination for her.

“The biggest thing I have learned during my time on the team is how to study effectively, as well as how to manage my time,” Conner said.

Individual medal winners were:

Amy Conner: silver medal in science, honors division.

Quentin Hanzlik: gold medal in speech, gold medal in interview, scholastic division.

Joe Kouba: gold medal in speech, honors division.

Ripley Stansbury: gold medal in interview, silver medal in speech, varsity division.