Gross Catholic baseball now with losing record after dropping five of last six games

The Gross Catholic varsity baseball team has struggled in the month of April, as they have won only four of their eleven games so far this month with even more tough matchups ahead.

Gross’ sole win in the last six games came against Omaha North on April 22, in a big 11-1 win. The Cougars hit extremely well against the Vikings, finishing with a collective .474 batting average and nine hits. Connor Capece, Robbie Pechar, Ryan McElmeel, Luke Bies and Jacob Skradski all finished with two RBIs on the day. Alex Kosse did the most work on the mound, finishing with three innings pitched and one earned run on only one hit.

The Cougars’ weekend games were against much tougher competition and the results showed. Gross traveled to Skutt Catholic on April 23, and wound up losing a very interesting game 6-1. The contest was extremely even had it not been for the six-run third inning put together by the SkyHawks. McElmeel had the sole Cougar RBI on the day as he went one for two at the plate.