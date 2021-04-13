Gross Catholic bounces back after three-game skid

After losing three in a row by a combined score of 25-8, the Gross Catholic varsity baseball team has bounced back with wins over Omaha Bryan and most recently the Gretna Dragons.

Gross’ win over Bryan came April 7, in shut-out fashion. The Cougars had an offensive showing as they poured on eight runs in the first inning alone en route to their 13-0 blowout win.

Pitching for all five innings was Alex Kosse, he finished allowing zero earned runs, three hits and two walks alongside 10 strikeouts.

The Cougars then played host to a scrappy Gretna Dragons squad on April 9, and emerged victorious. However, Gretna was able to draw first blood as they scored a run right off the bat in the top of the first to put the pressure on Gross. The Cougars batter .292 as a team and answered with runs of their own in the first, second and fifth to win the game 5-4. Gretna’s seventh-inning comeback attempt fell just one run short.

Capece brothers Connor and Kyle were on the bump for the Cougars Friday night, Connor pitched five innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits alongside eight strikeouts while Kyle finished with five K’s.

Gross Catholic took Sunday off as they prepared for a busy upcoming week of games starting with Concordia/Brownell/Omaha Christian Academy on Monday, April 12, and then Omaha South on Tuesday. Gross will wrap up the week with games at Mount Michael on Friday, and against Roncalli Catholic on Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.