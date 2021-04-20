Gross Catholic drama club performs in front of a live audience

Gross Catholic High School’s Dux Esto Drama Club presented its rendition of the Disney musical “Freaky Friday” last weekend.
This live performance comes after a year-and-a-half of no live productions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we learned a lot, we really missed being in person and so we got the courage to attempt an in-person performance,” said Becca Jackson, director of Theatre arts and vocal music.
For the live production, actors remained masked during rehearsals and were socially distanced.
All members of the production were encouraged to create “pods” within the production so that possible exposure could be contained.
The cast wore clear masks when performing for audiences, but remained in cloth masks until the final dress rehearsal.
“The pandemic was an opportunity for us to use the Marianist Charism of Education for adaptation and change,” Jackson said. “The beauty of collaborative art is that we can always pursue a new way of creating and it is influenced by everyone in the room. Being able to create a live theatrical production after such a period of fasting from so many things that we love, I was reminded how much we need the arts and how grateful I am that we are able to start creating again.”