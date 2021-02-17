Gross Catholic girls let one slip to South SIoux City, snap win streak

The Gross Catholic girls varsity basketball team hosted South Sioux City on Friday, Feb. 12, and forfeited a late fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals to lose 68-62 and snap their four-game win streak.

After a taxing first half, Gross Catholic had plenty of opportunities to come away with a victory. The Cougars found themselves down only two points at the start of the second half and went ahead 37-36 with six minutes left in the third. Gross continued to look good offensively and took a comfortable 9-point, 48-39 lead into the fourth.

South SIoux City began to shoot lights out from beyond the arc and hit four three-pointers in a row to open up the fourth to shrink the lead to four with a little under five minutes remaining. Both teams went back-and-forth to the wire but the Cardinals were the ones who hit more shots down the stretch and that was the difference maker.

The Cougars, who hadn’t lost a game since Jan. 23, are now 14-6 on the year. They have won six of their last seven games and look to keep that momentum as they head into their season finale against the Ralston Rams on Monday, Feb. 15.

