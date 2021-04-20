Gross Catholic High School wins state championship in robotics

Gross Catholic robotics students spend several hours a day for weeks tweaking their robots for competition.
Each nut and bolt on a robot has been moved and re-moved countless times to optimize performance.
This year. like many others, the hard work paid off for the Gross Catholic robotics team.
Gross Catholic High School has more banners to hang in the rafters after the robotics team won the state championship on April 10 at DC West.
Steve Hamersky, the advisor for the robotics team, said this year’s teams had to have their robots shoot balls into a goal which were arranged on a tic-tac-toe board.
He said one unique thing about a robotics competition is that students are partnered randomly with another team and they are going against two teams that are partnered randomly.
“It would be rather like on, say a volleyball court, in a volleyball game, if there were four teams and each team put three players on the court, and it’s random, every match you’re partnered with different teams,” Hamersky said.
He said the randomness forces student to have to know their own and their competitors’ strength.
“You’ve got to understand what team you’re partnered with and what their strengths are so that you can you put together the best strategy to defeat the other team,” Hamersky said.
He said it is interesting to see teams talk cordially with each other off the field but compete intensely on it.
“I think that was the most unique thing about this year state championship, it was apparent the students just knew each other,” Hamersky said.
The competitions now, as opposed to when the VEX Robotics program started several years ago, are based on winning or placing high in the state and regional tournaments to move to the world tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. The first few years, if teams won a tournament, they qualified for the world tournament.
Collaboration off the field between the teams in Omaha was on the rise this year, so that everyone could get better.
“The biggest downside of this year is that we do these local tournaments to improve our skills so that we can compete at the world championship and this year, the world championship is virtual, so it’s really only a shadow of what the real world championship is,” Hamersky said.
Although there were some surprises about how things played out at the state tournament, Hamersky said the teams preparedness went a long way.
“We have competed in a number of tournaments and scrimmages with these teams,” he said. “I think this year, more than any other year, we knew the other teams so well that in terms of the matches, sometimes you think you’re just doing a scrimmage.”
The team had no idea what to expect at the tournament in terms of results.
“You don’t know until the last 10 seconds of the match what’s going to happen, and I guess in that way, it’s like any kind of shooting game,” Hamersky said. “He said he was impressed with the teams and their ability to analyze of changing situation.”
“You really have to kind of analyze what you’re going to do, and they have strategies, there are certain strategies that they can apply,” Hamersky said.