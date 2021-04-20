Gross Catholic High School wins state championship in robotics

He said it is interesting to see teams talk cordially with each other off the field but compete intensely on it.

“I think that was the most unique thing about this year state championship, it was apparent the students just knew each other,” Hamersky said.

The competitions now, as opposed to when the VEX Robotics program started several years ago, are based on winning or placing high in the state and regional tournaments to move to the world tournament in Louisville, Kentucky. The first few years, if teams won a tournament, they qualified for the world tournament.

Collaboration off the field between the teams in Omaha was on the rise this year, so that everyone could get better.

“The biggest downside of this year is that we do these local tournaments to improve our skills so that we can compete at the world championship and this year, the world championship is virtual, so it’s really only a shadow of what the real world championship is,” Hamersky said.

Although there were some surprises about how things played out at the state tournament, Hamersky said the teams preparedness went a long way.