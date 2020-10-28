Gross Catholic plants makes progress on tree replacement project

The Nebraska Forest and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum planted 10 trees on Gross Catholic’s campus as part of the Free Trees for Fall Planting program.

This effort was part of Gross Catholic’s tree replacement project.

The tree replacement project is an ongoing project to replace dying trees and add new ones to Gross Catholic’s campus.

In the last four years Rich Carey, Conde Groski, Ryan Shanahan and several students, have planted 25 new trees on the school campus.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.