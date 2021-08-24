Gross Catholic sorts students into houses

Unique to Gross Catholic High School and to many Marianist schools in the United States is a House System.
This way of categorizing students might seem from the pages of a “Harry Potter Novel,” but it quite common in England.
Gross Catholic is divided into four houses.
The Houses at Gross Catholic are named after four Marianists who were stationed at the school in the past.
Barrett House is named for Brother Joe Barrett; McMenamy House is named after Father Al McMenamy, Middleton House takes its name from Brother Rich Middleton, Brother Leo Willett, the founding principal of Gross Catholic, is the namesake for Willett House.
Each House consists of students in grades 9 through 12 as well as members of the faculty.
There are around 100 students per House.
Each House has one dean in addition to student co-captains.
This year’s sorting ceremony was held on Aug. 23.
Each sorting ceremony consists of freshmen being welcomed to their houses in a pep rally atmosphere.
Every house at Gross Catholic has its own colors, motto, coat of arms, and traditions.
The four houses compete with one another for the, “Cougar Cup,” awarded at the end of the year.
The primary objective of the House system according to a press release from Gross Catholic is to enable all students, not just those who hold a specific title, to embrace their potential for leadership and to become part of a multi-grade community.
Students meet with their house approximately every other week during the school year.
Student are encouraged to attend Gross Catholic sports and activities together to earn “house points”, which get them closer to the coveted Cougar Cup Trophy.