Gross Catholic sorts students into houses

Unique to Gross Catholic High School and to many Marianist schools in the United States is a House System.

This way of categorizing students might seem from the pages of a “Harry Potter Novel,” but it quite common in England.

Gross Catholic is divided into four houses.

The Houses at Gross Catholic are named after four Marianists who were stationed at the school in the past.

Barrett House is named for Brother Joe Barrett; McMenamy House is named after Father Al McMenamy, Middleton House takes its name from Brother Rich Middleton, Brother Leo Willett, the founding principal of Gross Catholic, is the namesake for Willett House.

Each House consists of students in grades 9 through 12 as well as members of the faculty.

There are around 100 students per House.

Each House has one dean in addition to student co-captains.

This year’s sorting ceremony was held on Aug. 23.

Each sorting ceremony consists of freshmen being welcomed to their houses in a pep rally atmosphere.

Every house at Gross Catholic has its own colors, motto, coat of arms, and traditions.