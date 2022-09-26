 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gross Catholic student earns Hispanic award

Gross Catholic High School's Jazlyn Rodriquez has earned the National Hispanic Recognition Award from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, and connects students with universities across the country and stand out during the admissions process.

“We’re thrilled that Jazlyn has earned this recognition. We are very proud of all her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” principal Paulette Neuhalfen said. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

