Hearing to consider removal of County Treasurer set for 9 a.m. Tuesday

An administrative hearing to determine whether to remove Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office due to deficiencies investigated and identified by the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in the Sarpy County Boardroom at the Sarpy County Courthouse.
The hearing will be held before the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners pursuant to statute. Nebraska Revised Statutes § 23-103 and 23-1603 charge the County Board with the authority and responsibility to remove the Treasurer if the Treasurer “neglects or refuses to render any account or settlement required by law” or “fails or neglects to account for any balance due the state, county, township, school district, or any other municipal subdivision.” The statute is specific to removal of a County Treasurer.
If the Board determines the deficiencies warrant removal under the statute, the Board will be required to vote on a pending resolution that removes the Treasurer effective immediately and appoints an interim County Treasurer. If the Board determines removal is not warranted, the pending resolution will fail and no action will be taken.
The Board will not make any decision until all evidence has been presented and the administrative hearing is concluded. However, state statute requires public notice of any resolution that may be voted on, so the resolutions the Board will consider after hearing the Treasurer’s evidence are posted on the Board’s agenda and are available online.
In April of 2020, the State Auditor began an initial investigation of the Treasurer’s office. In November of that year, the APA released an audit of the Treasurer’s Office that cited significant and specific concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient recordkeeping.
In January and February of 2021, the APA conducted a full attestation, which analyzed the Treasurer’s financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, and the office’s compliance with statutory obligations. The attestation reported 14 deficiencies, including untimely and miscalculated tax distributions to school districts and other entities, deficiencies in balancing and reconciliation procedures, and numerous other issues. Neither the audit nor the attestation reported any missing County funds. All of the deficiencies cited centered around distributions, reconciliation and reporting.
In March of 2021, after receiving the APA’s full attestation and conducting an investigation, the Board authorized its outside counsel to begin legal action against the Treasurer as necessary. The Treasurer was served with notice of the April 13 hearing and of the Treasurer’s opportunity to present evidence relevant to the issues raised by the APA and for the County Board’s consideration in its statutory responsibility.
The County Treasurer is a separately elected official. The County Board has no oversight or control of the County Treasurer’s office and operations. The Treasurer’s Office is separate from the Sarpy County Fiscal & Budget Office, which is overseen by the County Board and is responsible for the county’s yearly budget and financial reporting. An independent audit of the Fiscal & Budget Office’s financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year found that the county remains financially sound.
Zuger’s attorney released the following statement on his behalf Friday:
“The County Board is continuing down a dangerous and unprecedented path that challenges the will of Sarpy County voters as well as causing an unnecessary waste of taxpayer dollars. By even considering a resolution to remove me from office sets a dangerous precedent that could have wide-ranging consequences on how our democratic government functions in the future.”
“As I have previously stated, the audit conducted by the State Auditor of Public Accounts showed that no taxpayer funds were missing or stolen and all moneys were accounted for. The County Treasurer’s Office intends to work closely with the County Board to address any problems identified within the audit. The point of an audit is to identify potential accounting errors to ascertain how to fix them, not to use the audit as a source to gain authority in an unjust power grab by a governmental body. The County Board is impeding on both the Nebraska democratic process and the will of Sarpy County voters who voted for me as County Treasurer.”
“The County Board is ignoring the recommendations by our long-time county attorney and has, instead, wasted county taxpayer dollars hiring an expensive outside legal counsel. State law and court decisions clearly show no ‘misconduct’ on my part has occurred. This action is a case of a solution looking for a problem where none exists. Since my actions clearly do not rise to the level of misconduct, it is unreasonable to spend more taxpayer money to remove me as treasurer and replace me with someone else after the most cost-efficient solutions have already been identified and are ongoing. If my actions had arisen to the level of ‘official misconduct’, then the County Attorney would have taken the required action of charging me with such, and the County Attorney has not – and does not intend to – file any such charges. This is another indication that no misconduct occurred and the action by the County Board is an attempt to supersede the law and impose its will over a duly-elected county official.”