Hearing to consider removal of County Treasurer set for 9 a.m. Tuesday

“As I have previously stated, the audit conducted by the State Auditor of Public Accounts showed that no taxpayer funds were missing or stolen and all moneys were accounted for. The County Treasurer’s Office intends to work closely with the County Board to address any problems identified within the audit. The point of an audit is to identify potential accounting errors to ascertain how to fix them, not to use the audit as a source to gain authority in an unjust power grab by a governmental body. The County Board is impeding on both the Nebraska democratic process and the will of Sarpy County voters who voted for me as County Treasurer.”

“The County Board is ignoring the recommendations by our long-time county attorney and has, instead, wasted county taxpayer dollars hiring an expensive outside legal counsel. State law and court decisions clearly show no ‘misconduct’ on my part has occurred. This action is a case of a solution looking for a problem where none exists. Since my actions clearly do not rise to the level of misconduct, it is unreasonable to spend more taxpayer money to remove me as treasurer and replace me with someone else after the most cost-efficient solutions have already been identified and are ongoing. If my actions had arisen to the level of ‘official misconduct’, then the County Attorney would have taken the required action of charging me with such, and the County Attorney has not – and does not intend to – file any such charges. This is another indication that no misconduct occurred and the action by the County Board is an attempt to supersede the law and impose its will over a duly-elected county official.”